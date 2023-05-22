Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge under static load testing in SW China
This aerial photo taken on May 21, 2023 shows the Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge under static load testing in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Static load testing, including symmetrical and asymmetrical rounds, were conducted on the bridge Sunday. The bridge, which is 1473.5 meters in length, is a main project on the Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin expressway. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
