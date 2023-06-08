A floating bridge covered with water

People's Daily App

Can you imagine if cars and pedestrians could pass over a river as if there was no bridge? Let's look at this unique floating bridge on the Hutuohe River in Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province. During hot summer days, the bridge attracts many tourists.

(Video source: Kuaishou, produced by Yang Yang and Chen Xu)

