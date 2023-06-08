Home>>
A floating bridge covered with water
(People's Daily App) 15:35, June 08, 2023
Can you imagine if cars and pedestrians could pass over a river as if there was no bridge? Let's look at this unique floating bridge on the Hutuohe River in Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province. During hot summer days, the bridge attracts many tourists.
(Video source: Kuaishou, produced by Yang Yang and Chen Xu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.