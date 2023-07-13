Viaduct or waterfall?

(People's Daily App) 15:13, July 13, 2023

A viaduct under construction became a "waterfall bridge" after a torrential rain in Mianyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, with rainwater cascading down from the viaduct in a spectacular manner. Click the video to see.

(Compiled by Liao Yujia)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)