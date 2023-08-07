Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction to become highest in world

Xinhua) 08:55, August 07, 2023

Workers work at the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 3, 2023. With a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the water's surface, the Huajiang grand canyon bridge is expected to become the highest in the world after completion in 2025. It will cut the travel time across the canyon from about an hour to a mere minute. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

