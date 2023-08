We Are China

Night view of Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 08:43, August 01, 2023

The Yangtze River Bridge is lit up at night in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

It is China's first domestically-built double-decked road-rail truss bridge over the Yangtze River.

