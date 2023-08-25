In pics: construction site of swivel bridge along Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:38, August 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Gui'an New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 41 degrees on Friday to its targeted position, successfully crossing the Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway which has been open to traffic. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Gui'an New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 41 degrees on Friday to its targeted position, successfully crossing the Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway which has been open to traffic. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Gui'an New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 41 degrees on Friday to its targeted position, successfully crossing the Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway which has been open to traffic. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Gui'an New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 41 degrees on Friday to its targeted position, successfully crossing the Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway which has been open to traffic. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This aerial combo photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Gui'an New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 41 degrees on Friday to its targeted position, successfully crossing the Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway which has been open to traffic. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)