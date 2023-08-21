Pic story: farmer runs rural inn near world's highest bridge in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:28, August 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows the Beipanjiang Bridge on the Hangzhou-Ruili Expressway, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Sitting over 565.4 meters above a valley, the Beipanjiang Bridge has been certified as the world's highest bridge by the Guinness World Records.

In recent years, the bridge has turned out to be a popular tourist attraction owning to the stunning scenery around it.

Ma Xuanjun, a farmer living near the Beipanjiang Bridge, turned his newly-built brick house into a rural inn in 2019 and started to receive tourists from afar.

"Before the bridge was built, it would take us four hours to climb over the mountain to the town seat," said Ma.

Now, his inn is decorated with photos he took with tourists from home and abroad.

"Many tourists visited our village for the bridge. I will do my best to make them feel happy and remember my hometown," Ma said.

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows the surroundings of Ma Xuanjun's home in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows the Beipanjiang Bridge on the Hangzhou-Ruili Expressway, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun talks about the Beipanjiang Bridge to tourists in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun (L) tells safety tips to tourists in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun talks about the Beipanjiang Bridge and his hometown to tourists in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun talks about the Beipanjiang Bridge and his hometown to tourists in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun serves food for tourists in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun talks about the Beipanjiang Bridge and his hometown to tourists in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Beipanjiang Bridge on the Hangzhou-Ruili Expressway seen from Ma Xuanjun's house, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun picks up trash around his rural inn in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun helps tourists from south China's Guangdong Province take group photos in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun and his son play in the water in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun talks about the Beipanjiang Bridge via live streaming at his home in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Ma Xuanjun talks about the Beipanjiang Bridge via live streaming in Longjing Village of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

