Guizhou makes big stride in development of new energy industry

Xinhua) 11:13, August 16, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a photovoltaic power plant in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guizhou has seized the opportunity and made big stride in the development of new energy industry, such as wind power and photovoltaic power, in recent years. While vigorously developing green energy, Guizhou has also made full use of the land under photovoltaic panels to develop farming and livestock breeding. By the end of June 2023, the total installed capacity of new energy in Guizhou had reached 21.81 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

