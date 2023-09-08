Guangdong raises emergency response for heavy rain-triggered flood to Level II

Xinhua) 13:06, September 08, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters of south China's Guangdong Province updated the emergency response for heavy rain-triggered flooding from Level IV to Level II, the second-highest level, at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Affected by the residual cloud system outside Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, and monsoon, many cities and counties in the Pearl River Delta region has experienced torrential rains since Thursday, with extremely heavy rainstorm lashing some areas.

According to the monitoring of the meteorological observatory of Guangzhou, capital city of Guangdong, from 8:00 a.m. Thursday to 3:00 a.m. Friday, the city witnessed this year's strongest rainstorm, reaching a particularly serious level.

From 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the average rainfall in Shenzhen, a coastal city in Guangdong, was 202.8 mm, and the maximum cumulative rainfall reached 469 mm, according to the municipal meteorological bureau.

The bureau said this rainfall featured super strong intensity, long duration and wide range of torrential rain, with four rainfall records, namely two-hour, three-hour, six-hour and 12-hour maximum rainfall, broken since Shenzhen started keeping meteorological records in 1952.

The rainfall will continue to affect Guangdong, with high risks of floods in small and medium-sized rivers, mountain torrents, geological disasters and urban and rural waterlogging, the authorities said.

Many places in the province have issued red alerts for rainstorms.

