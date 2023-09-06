Zhuozhou completes repairs on cultural relics damaged by floods

Two workers remove scaffolding after completing the repair work at Yaowangmiao Temple in Zhuozhou, Hebei province on Monday. [Photo by Xiong Huaming/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Zhuozhou city in Hebei province has completed most of the repair work for its cultural relics that were damaged by the serious flooding disaster in early August.

Zhuozhou, situated approximately 70 kilometers southwest of downtown Beijing, is renowned for its rich history spanning over 2,300 years. The area is abundant with valuable historical and cultural heritage, featuring ancient bridges, traditional houses, and temples characterized by stunning wooden architecture.

Most of the relics sit on higher ground and were not affected by floodwaters, but some were damaged in various degrees, according to Hao Boyang, an official with the city's bureau of culture, radio, TV and tourism.

A worker removes scaffolding after completing the repair work at Qingxinggong in Zhuozhou, Hebei province on Monday. [Photo by Xiong Huaming/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Some wooden structures suffered leakage from rain during the heavy downpours before the flood. Among them, Xuegong Temple, Yaowangmiao Temple and Sanyigong Temple, as well as Qingxinggong, an ancient palace where Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) emperors would stay on trips away from the capital.

"Luckily the temples were not flooded because our ancestors had built them on higher grounds," Hao said.

He added that the city organized a team of more than 30 professionals from Beijing to restore the roofs of these wooden structures, and the repair work has been basically completed.

Two workers remove scaffolding after completing the repair work at Yaowangmiao Temple in Zhuozhou, Hebei province on Monday. [Photo by Xiong Huaming/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Other than that, two old stone bridges were damaged more seriously, with parts of their structures destroyed after being completely submerged by floodwaters. Huliang Bridge and Yongji Bridge are under State heritage protection.

Experts are making renovation plans for the two bridges, Hao said, adding that the ruined sections will be rebuilt with old materials in order to keep their original appearance intact.

Two workers remove branches at Qingxinggong in Zhuozhou, Hebei province on Monday. [Photo by Xiong Huaming/For chinadaily.com.cn]

