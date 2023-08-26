Taitou Town in Tianjin holds 1st large-scale rural fair after flood

Xinhua) 15:32, August 26, 2023

Villagers select vegetables at a rural fair in Taitou Town of Jinghai District in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 25, 2023. Taitou Town on Friday held the first large-scale rural fair after flood-affected villagers returned to their homes from temporary resettlement sites. The living order here is gradually restoring. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Villagers select goods at a rural fair in Taitou Town of Jinghai District in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 25, 2023. Taitou Town on Friday held the first large-scale rural fair after flood-affected villagers returned to their homes from temporary resettlement sites. The living order here is gradually restoring. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A villager buys goods at a rural fair in Taitou Town of Jinghai District in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 25, 2023. Taitou Town on Friday held the first large-scale rural fair after flood-affected villagers returned to their homes from temporary resettlement sites. The living order here is gradually restoring. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers select clothes at a rural fair in Taitou Town of Jinghai District in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 25, 2023. Taitou Town on Friday held the first large-scale rural fair after flood-affected villagers returned to their homes from temporary resettlement sites. The living order here is gradually restoring. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)