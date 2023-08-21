Relocated villagers in Jinghai District of China's Tianjin return home as flood recedes

Xinhua) 08:20, August 21, 2023

Villagers get their personal belongings and prepare to go home from a relocation site in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 20, 2023. All of over 37,000 relocated villagers from the Dongdian flood storage and retention area in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin have returned to their homes as floodwater receded. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers come back home in buses in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 20, 2023. All of over 37,000 relocated villagers from the Dongdian flood storage and retention area in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin have returned to their homes as floodwater receded. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers greet each other as they are back home in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 20, 2023. All of over 37,000 relocated villagers from the Dongdian flood storage and retention area in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin have returned to their homes as floodwater receded. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers get their personal belongings and prepare to go home from a relocation site in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 20, 2023. All of over 37,000 relocated villagers from the Dongdian flood storage and retention area in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin have returned to their homes as floodwater receded. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers wave in a bus as they are going back home from a relocation site in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 20, 2023. All of over 37,000 relocated villagers from the Dongdian flood storage and retention area in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin have returned to their homes as floodwater receded. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)