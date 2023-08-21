Relocated villagers in Jinghai District of China's Tianjin return home as flood recedes
Villagers get their personal belongings and prepare to go home from a relocation site in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 20, 2023. All of over 37,000 relocated villagers from the Dongdian flood storage and retention area in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin have returned to their homes as floodwater receded. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
