Laishui County carries out post-disaster emergency reconstruction in Hebei, N China

Xinhua) 10:58, August 17, 2023

Workers repair a power facility in Beilongmen Village, Jiulong Township, Laishui County of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Laishui County has suffered heavy rainfall due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri recently. The local authorities have actively carried out post-disaster emergency reconstruction to ensure that residents stay safe and help floods-hit regions back on track. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Staff members carry disinfection materials in Sanpo Township of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Workers repair a power facility in Beilongmen Village, Jiulong Township, Laishui County of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A staff member conducts disinfection at a scenic area in Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Workers repair a power facility in Beilongmen Village, Jiulong Township, Laishui County of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A worker repairs a communication facility in Daze Village, Jiulong Township of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Staff members clean a street at a scenic area in Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A villager cleans furniture at her home in Beilongmen Village, Jiulong Township, Laishui County of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A staff member operates a machinery to clean up silt at a scenic area in Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A staff member carries disinfection materials in Sanpo Township of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Workers repair communication facilities in Daze Village, Jiulong Township of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A villager dries quilts in Beilongmen Village, Jiulong Township, Laishui County of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A staff member cleans up silt at a scenic area in Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

A staff member operates a machinery to clean a drainage ditch at a scenic area in Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)