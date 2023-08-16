Schools carry out post-disaster reconstruction in Beijing

Staff members clean a classroom at Miaofengshan Ethnic School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023. Schools damaged by heavy rains in Mentougou and Fangshan districts are making every effort to carry out post-disaster reconstruction and prepare for the upcoming new semester. Various operations have been carried out according to the specific situation, including dredging, disinfection, building maintenance, etc. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Teachers prepare decorations for the upcoming new semester at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Kindergarten staff member Cao Zhenkun (front) and volunteers clean garbage at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Workers clean garbage at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Workers work at Miaofengshan Ethnic School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

Teacher Li Xiaobo conducts disinfection at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Workers clean garbage at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Workers work at Miaofengshan Ethnic School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

Workers rebuild a wall destroyed by flood at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Staff members arrange a classroom at Miaofengshan Ethnic School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

A worker works at Miaofengshan Ethnic School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

A staff member cleans a corridor at Jingshi Experimental High School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

Teachers prepare decorations for the upcoming new semester at Dongzhuangzi branch of Hebei Township Central Kindergarten in Fangshan District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2023.

Staff members arrange a classroom at Miaofengshan Ethnic School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

A staff member cleans a classroom at Jingshi Experimental High School in Mentougou District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2023.

