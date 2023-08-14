China works to minimize flood impact, ensure vegetable supply

Xinhua) 16:34, August 14, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's agricultural authority has stepped up efforts to help the country's flood-ravaged regions minimize the impact on vegetable cultivation and ensure a stable supply.

Local authorities should promptly initiate drainage measures for flooded vegetable fields, and implement targeted measures to support autumn sowing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website Monday.

The move came after heavy rainfall lashed parts of north China, regions along the Yellow River and Huaihe River as well as northeastern provinces, flooding crops and damaging vegetable planting facilities.

The ministry urged vegetable producing areas in the country's southern provinces to increase vegetable growing on idle fields this winter, while asking those in northern regions to better use farming facilities such as greenhouses to increase the local supply of fresh vegetables.

It also urged efforts to monitor information about production, distribution and consumption of vegetables, and to publish market information in a timely manner.

The statement also urged agriculture departments at all levels to collaborate with relevant departments to ensure "green channels" for vehicles transporting fresh agricultural products to lower vegetable distribution costs and improve efficiency.

