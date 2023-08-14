China continues to guard against floods

Xinhua) 13:10, August 14, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Saturday held a video conference to discuss the rain, water and geological disaster situations, as well as the residual influences of Typhoon Khanun.

The meeting was co-organized by the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, and was joined by the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The meeting made arrangements to guard against floods and typhoons, especially in key places such as Tianjin, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

The meeting noted that the flood control situation is still very grim for China.

Flood storage and retention areas, as well as the downstream of the Haihe River Basin and the main stream of Songhua River continue to run at high water levels, and the risk of hazardous conditions is gradually increasing, driven by the long-term immersion of dikes, it said.

The residual circulation of Typhoon Khanun could still bring strong rainfall to northeast China, according to the meeting.

The latest rainfall in north China may aggravate the floods, complicating local emergency rescue and disaster relief work, it said.

Frequent strong rainfall in southwest and northwest China adds risks of geological disasters, and poses danger to reservoirs and dams, it added.

The meeting stressed that relevant provinces should maintain a high degree of vigilance, be ready for battle, and work tirelessly to do a good work in flood control and disaster relief.

