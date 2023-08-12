Pakistan expresses deep grief over loss of lives in China's floods

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Friday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in China's recent floods, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the affected people and the bereaved families," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

In this difficult time, Pakistan stands ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China, the spokesperson said.

"Pakistan stands ready to work with China to achieve our shared objectives of mitigating climate change and upgrading our respective capacity for disaster management and prevention," the spokesperson said.

