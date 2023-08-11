Home>>
China earmarks 1.46 bln yuan for relief for flood victims
(Xinhua) 16:00, August 11, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday earmarked 1.46 billion yuan (about 203.95 million U.S. dollars) to provide relief to people severely affected by recent floods and ensure their basic livelihoods, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The funds will be allocated to five provincial-level regions: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin.
Together with the funds already allocated, the central government has earmarked a total of 7.74 billion yuan for flood control and relief since the beginning of this year's flood season.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 29 killed, 16 missing in rainfall-triggered disasters in China's Hebei
- Beijing insurance institutions receive 27,400 claims for rain-caused damages
- Members of armed police force begin flood cleanup in N China
- China allocates 1.5 bln yuan to repair damaged water conservancy facilities
- Communication services restored in Beijing's 342 flood-hit villages
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.