Chinese vice premier stresses health, farming in flood-hit areas

Xinhua) 09:36, August 12, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about works on health and epidemic prevention, and restoration of agricultural production during his inspection tour in Hebei and Beijing, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for efforts to improve health and epidemic prevention and restore agricultural production in areas impacted by the recent flooding disasters.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the comments during his inspection tour in Hebei and Beijing on Friday, during which he visited flood detention areas and affected villages.

He stressed the need to ensure that major epidemics do not break out after the floods and that bumper harvests are achieved throughout the year.

It is a crucial period for the autumn grain crop yield, said Liu, adding that it is necessary to promptly mobilize farmers to resume crop production according to local conditions.

Liu said relevant departments should increase support, make good use of agricultural disaster relief funds and strengthen credit and insurance claim settlement services to help the affected areas swiftly resume agricultural production.

Considering the high temperatures, epidemic prevention measures should also be taken as an important task of flood control and relief to protect people's health, Liu added.

