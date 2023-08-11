Relief supplies delivered to flood-affected residents in Laishui, N China

Xinhua) 09:22, August 11, 2023

Villagers receive rice and flour in Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Affected by heavy rainfall, some villages in Laishui County encountered traffic and communication disruptions. Local authorities have made every effort in mending infrastructure damaged by flood while delivering disaster relief supplies purchased by the government and donated by all walks of life to flood-affected residents. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers unload food and bottled water from a truck in Longmen Township of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers receive rice in Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers unload food and bottled water from a truck in Longmen Township of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers carrying disaster relief rice walk back home in Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A villager carrying disaster relief rice walks back home in Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers transfer donated vegetables in Ligezhuang Village of Zhaogezhuang Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

