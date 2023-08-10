3 dead, 2 missing in mountain torrents in NW China's Gansu

LANZHOU, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Three people were found dead, and two others missing due to mountain torrents that occured in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, according to local authorities.

Seven people were caught in mountain torrents on their way back home after having received alert for rainstorm early Thursday morning. As of 5:20 a.m., three were found dead and two others were still missing.

Rescue and search effort of the missing is underway.

