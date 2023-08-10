Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang enters peak tourist season
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows tourists attending a live concert with their mobile phone flashlights turned on at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang has entered its peak tourist season during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang has entered its peak tourist season during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Tourists attend a live concert with their mobile phone flashlights turned on at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 8, 2023. The Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang has entered its peak tourist season during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Photos
