Jiayu Pass in NW China attracts increasing number of visitors
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows the Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), has attracted an increasing number of visitors during the summer tourist season with over 30,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Photos
