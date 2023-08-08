Jiayu Pass in NW China attracts increasing number of visitors

Xinhua) 17:00, August 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows the Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), has attracted an increasing number of visitors during the summer tourist season with over 30,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Tourists visit the Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. The Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), has attracted an increasing number of visitors during the summer tourist season with over 30,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Tourists ride on a camel outside the Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. The Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), has attracted an increasing number of visitors during the summer tourist season with over 30,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

