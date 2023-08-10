Traffic authorities in China urged to ensure services in flood-hit areas

Xinhua) 11:03, August 10, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday called on traffic management departments in flood-affected regions across the country to take measures to ensure traffic services and aid the resumption of normal life.

In the hard-hit areas of Beijing and Hebei Province, traffic management authorities should establish temporary service centers for tasks like motor vehicle registration, license issuance and handling traffic accidents, the ministry said, adding that there should be an expeditious effort to restore these services to normal operation.

Due to a significant surge in demand for services such as vehicle license plate replacement and addressing vehicle damage after floods, local traffic authorities should streamline service procedures and be prepared to extend working hours as needed.

The center responsible for handling damage-related claims has been directed to resume its operations as soon as possible.

The ministry has also urged local traffic authorities to promote the use of online platforms for services like license plate replacement.

