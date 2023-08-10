Tianjin makes effort to safeguard lives of flood-affected residents

Xinhua) 08:22, August 10, 2023

A staff member checks the registration form of health condition at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Elderly people rest at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People enjoy themselves at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A medical worker instructs as an elderly woman learns the usage of medicine at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A baby is taken care of by a family at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A volunteer cleans a room at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Children have fun at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People have their meals at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members register the amount of delivered meals at a relocation site in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 9, 2023. Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin has made effort to safeguard the lives of over 2,000 flood-affected residents after a floodwater detention and retention area was put into use. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

