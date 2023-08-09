Home>>
Beijing rainstorm kills 33
(Xinhua) 13:21, August 09, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-three people were killed by downpour-triggered disasters, and five died in rescue and relief operations as of the end of Tuesday after heavy rains drenched Beijing recently, local authorities said on Wednesday.
There are 18 others still missing, including a rescuer, Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, told a press conference.
The death of the aforementioned 33 people were mainly due to flooding and the collapse of houses.
From July 29 to Aug. 2, Beijing was battered by severe torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
