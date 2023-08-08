Home>>
China's State Council stresses efforts in flood relief, reconstruction
(Xinhua) 22:06, August 08, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday mapped out further measures in flood relief and reconstruction as torrential rainstorms and floods wreaked havoc in parts of the country in the past few days.
Given possible typhoons in the future and following downpours, there will still be a hard fight against disasters, according to an executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.
