China's Songhuajiang River sees first flood of 2023

Xinhua) 14:00, August 08, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Songhuajiang River in northeastern China reported its first flood this year on Monday, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

At 8 p.m., the water level on the river's lower reaches reached the alert line and kept rising, according to the Jiamusi hydrological station. Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said at a meeting on Monday that a total of 85 rivers in the basin have exceeded their warning levels.

The ministry asked local authorities to improve monitoring and early warning, strengthen dike patrols and emergency response, and evacuate people in threatened areas ahead of time.

Li called for measures to bring down water levels in reservoirs under high pressure while ensuring the safety of lower reaches during flood discharge. The development of Typhoon Khanun should also be closely monitored to prepare for typhoon-induced heavy rainfall in the region.

China has maintained a Level-III emergency response for floods in Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

