Northeast China province issues flood alerts for major rivers

Xinhua) 13:45, August 08, 2023

Firefighters transfer sandbags in Yangming District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua)

HARBIN, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province issued two yellow alerts at 8 p.m. Monday for possible flash floods and geological disasters, following its two blue alerts for flooding, said the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Thursday, some parts of the province, including urban areas of the city of Mudanjiang, are likely to encounter flash floods and geological disasters due to the downpours.

Heilongjiang issued two flooding alerts over concerns that several sections of the Songhua River are forecast to see flooding crests in the coming days.

The provincial hydrology and water resources center issued a blue alert at 1 p.m. Monday for flooding in the Jiangqiao section of Nenjiang River, as the water level at Jiangqiao hydrologic station was expected to reach 139.7 meters.

The center also issued a blue alert for flooding in the Jiamusi section of Songhua River at 1:30 p.m. Monday after the water level at Jiamusi hydrologic station reached 79.1 meters.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

In the coming days, several hydrologic stations along the main stream of Songhua River, including one in the provincial capital of Harbin, are expected to see flood crests, according to the center.

Typhoon-induced heavy rains have pushed the water level of dozens of rivers in Heilongjiang above warning markers in recent days.

Notably, the Songhua River reported its first flood this year on Monday, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

At 8 p.m., the water level on the river's lower reaches hit the alert line and kept rising, according to the Jiamusi hydrological station. The ministry asked local authorities to improve monitoring and early warning, strengthen dike patrols and emergency response, and evacuate people in threatened areas ahead of time.

China has maintained a Level-III emergency response for floods in Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

