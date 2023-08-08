Feature: Rescue, relief operations in full swing after torrential rain swept NE China

Aug. 8 (Xinhua)

HARBIN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- As many areas of northeastern China have been affected by floods in the aftermath of heavy rainfall, dedicated local officials and communities have been working tirelessly around the clock to safeguard lives and property.

Since the start of this month, China Longjiang Forest Industry Group Co., Ltd., located in Linhai City of Heilongjiang Province, has been swept by flooding.

The company's forestry area has witnessed swelling rivers, mountain landslides, road damage, bridge collapses, and disruptions in power and communication.

To tackle the disaster, the provincial government has mobilized rescuers from various departments including transportation, housing and urban-rural development, emergency management, telecommunication and power supply to jointly participate in comprehensive rescue and relief efforts.

Sun Bintao, a technician from a forest fire brigade, said that he and his colleagues went all out to restore the communication infrastructure in Linhai City, thereby lending crucial assistance to the local rescue efforts.

Heilongjiang Province issued two yellow alerts at 8 p.m. Monday for possible flash floods and geological disasters after the previously issued blue alerts for flooding.

"With the floodwater receding, villagers are intensifying their efforts to resume life," said Zheng Xiaokang, a police officer hailing from Jiangxi Village in Mudanjiang City. He has been actively aiding villagers in mud removal from their homes and carrying out disinfection procedures over the past few days.

"I still feel scared when I recall the recent flooding. In the face of the persistent downpour and rising river water, the consequences would have been devastating had we not managed to timely evacuate the villagers," Zheng added.

A total of 145 residents along with nearly 1,000 pigs, cattle and other livestock were evacuated from the village.

In Shulan City, located in neighboring Jilin Province, heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage, resulting in the loss of 14 lives, with one person still missing as of Sunday night.

The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population.

Prolonged rainfall has also impacted many regions of Liaoning Province. Consequently, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters have intensified patrols along major rivers, while the public security bureau of Laobian District in Yingkou City has deployed drones for inspections of potential flood-related risks along riverbanks.

The northeastern region of China remains on alert as Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to bring strong winds and torrential rain to the region in the following days.

