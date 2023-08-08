Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Hebei Province
Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
A sanitation worker conducts disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
A sanitation worker conducts disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's insurance institutions receive large number of claims from flood-hit areas
- Staff members repair facilities damaged by floods in water plant of N China
- Feature: Rescue, relief operations in full swing after torrential rain swept NE China
- China's Songhuajiang River sees first flood of 2023
- Chinese vice premier stresses restoring normalcy in floods-hit regions
- Northeast China province issues flood alerts for major rivers
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.