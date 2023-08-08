Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Hebei Province

Xinhua) 21:30, August 08, 2023

Sanitation workers conduct disinfection after flood in Zhongyidian Village of Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas by heavy rainfall in Hebei. Currently, the city is busy dredging and disinfecting the surrounding environment to prevent possible disease spread as the floods recede. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

