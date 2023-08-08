Staff members repair facilities damaged by floods in water plant of N China

Xinhua) 16:37, August 08, 2023

A staff member repairs production facilities at the urban surface water plant in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

The urban surface water plant, which works on surface water as its source to provide tap water to the central urban area of Zhuozhou, is no longer able to fulfill its mission as production facilities there have been seriously damaged by recent floods.

Power supply has already been restored at the plant, as staff members are trying all out to clear sludge and repair the facilities in order to put them back to service as soon as possible.

A staff member repairs production facilities at the urban surface water plant in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A staff member clears sludge at the urban surface water plant in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Staff members repair production facilities at the urban surface water plant in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Staff members repair production facilities at the urban surface water plant in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A staff member clears sludge at the urban surface water plant in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows a view of the urban surface water plant after flood water subsided, in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)