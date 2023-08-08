China's public security ministry coordinates all-out flood response efforts

Xinhua) 22:03, August 08, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Public Security has coordinated all-out flood response efforts from public security organs nationwide.

Public security organs have been participating in emergency response and disaster rescue work, in risk detection work, and in the transfer and relocation of people affected by flooding, among other efforts. They have also helped smooth traffic flows and maintain social order, together with relevant authorities.

Approximately 805,000 police force members have been mobilized to perform relevant duties since July 28, in an endeavor that has effectively protected people's lives and property and ensured social stability, according to the ministry.

