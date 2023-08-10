Flood-blocked roads repaired in China's Hebei
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows villagers walking on a bridge leading to Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows workers operating machinery to repair a road leading to Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a worker operating machinery to repair a road leading to Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows workers operating machinery to repair a bridge in Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows workers operating machinery to repair a road leading to Shannan Village of Jiulong Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows workers operating machinery to repair a bridge to Liujiahe Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows workers operating machinery to repair a road leading to Shangzhuang Village of Sanpo Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province. Some roads blocked by the rain-triggered floods in the county are repaired, and electricity and communication services are restored. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
