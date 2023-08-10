N China conducts environmental disinfection to prevent epidemics after floods

Xinhua) 13:09, August 10, 2023

People conduct disinfection in Nanzhuang Village of Jiulong Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Some villages in Laishui County encountered traffic and communication disruptions caused by the recent heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Doksuri. At present, the local authorities is conducting environmental disinfection to prevent epidemics after the floods. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People prepare to conduct disinfection in Nanzhuang Village of Jiulong Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Some villages in Laishui County encountered traffic and communication disruptions caused by the recent heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Doksuri. At present, the local authorities is conducting environmental disinfection to prevent epidemics after the floods. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A staff worker conducts disinfection in Nanzhuang Village of Jiulong Town, Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Some villages in Laishui County encountered traffic and communication disruptions caused by the recent heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Doksuri. At present, the local authorities is conducting environmental disinfection to prevent epidemics after the floods. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

