N China's Zhuozhou carries out restoration work in market to resume operation

Xinhua) 11:26, August 10, 2023

Vendors clean up litter at Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view of the Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market after the floodwater receded in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view of the Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market after the floodwater receded in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Vehicles transport sludge and litter at Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A vendor cleans up litter at Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Vendors clean the Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A vendor arranges his commodities at Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Vehicles clean up sludge at Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Vehicles clean up sludge at Xinfadi Dashiqiao wholesale market in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 9, 2023. The Xinfadi Dashiqiao market, an important agricultural and sideline products wholesale and distribution center, was severely damaged by the recent heavy rainfall and flood. Local authorities of Zhuozhou have carried out restoration work in the market in order to resume its operation as early as possible. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)