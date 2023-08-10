Evacuated residents take shelter in middle schools in NE China
People dine at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Children play chess at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A woman uses her mobile phone at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People play chess at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff member Zhang Xiaohong (R) chats with residents at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Children play at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A doctor examines a resident at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People chat at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Volunteers are on duty at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members carry breakfast at a temporary shelter in Shidai middle school in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Wuchang City has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. A total of 2,498 evacuated residents are taking shelter in two middle schools. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
