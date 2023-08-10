Markets return to normal operation after floodwater recedes in north China's Zhuozhou

Xinhua) 17:01, August 10, 2023

A citizen shops at a supermarket in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Some markets, supermarkets and shopping malls have been returned to normal operation after the floodwater receded in Zhuozhou. At present, the supply of daily necessities in the city has been adequate with stable price. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

