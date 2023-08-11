Anti-flood personnel patrol, reinforce dikes of Daqinghe River in Tianjin
Anti-flood personnel patrol a dike in Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 10, 2023. Local authorities have continued the flood control and disaster relief efforts at the Taitou section of the Daqinghe River in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin Municipality, preparing the district for any emergency. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the Daqinghe River and nearby villages in Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. Local authorities have continued the flood control and disaster relief efforts at the Taitou section of the Daqinghe River in Jinghai District of north China's Tianjin Municipality, preparing the district for any emergency. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
