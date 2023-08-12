Schools carry out post-flood recovery work in Laishui County, N China's Hebei
Teachers clean classrooms at a school in Qizhongkou Town of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Some schools, located in the mountainous areas of Laishui County, have carried out post-flood recovery work recently. Relevant personnel have investigated schools thoroughly for potential safety hazards, cleaned campuses and carried out disinfection for epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Wang Kun)
A teacher cleans up sludge at a school in Qizhongkou Town of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Some schools, located in the mountainous areas of Laishui County, have carried out post-flood recovery work recently. Relevant personnel have investigated schools thoroughly for potential safety hazards, cleaned campuses and carried out disinfection for epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Wang Kun)
Teachers clean up sludge at a school in Qizhongkou Town of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Some schools, located in the mountainous areas of Laishui County, have carried out post-flood recovery work recently. Relevant personnel have investigated schools thoroughly for potential safety hazards, cleaned campuses and carried out disinfection for epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Wang Kun)
Teachers clean desks at a school in Qizhongkou Town of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Some schools, located in the mountainous areas of Laishui County, have carried out post-flood recovery work recently. Relevant personnel have investigated schools thoroughly for potential safety hazards, cleaned campuses and carried out disinfection for epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A teacher wipes chairs at a school in Qizhongkou Town of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Some schools, located in the mountainous areas of Laishui County, have carried out post-flood recovery work recently. Relevant personnel have investigated schools thoroughly for potential safety hazards, cleaned campuses and carried out disinfection for epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Teachers clean musical instruments at a school in Longmen Village of Laishui County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2023. Some schools, located in the mountainous areas of Laishui County, have carried out post-flood recovery work recently. Relevant personnel have investigated schools thoroughly for potential safety hazards, cleaned campuses and carried out disinfection for epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
