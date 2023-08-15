'Time-travel Train' draws visitors to Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:44, August 15, 2023

Passengers take photos of a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

The front compartment of the train replicates the DK2 and DK3 subway car models used in Beijing during the 1960s and 1970s.

The second and fifth compartments recreate the styles of DK11 and DKZ4 subway cars that were in service on Line 1 during the 1980s and 1990s.

The third and fourth compartments in the center of the train feature designs inspired by the 2008 Olympic support line and the intelligent trains of Line 11.

Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

Passengers take photos of a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)