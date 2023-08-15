'Time-travel Train' draws visitors to Beijing
Passengers take photos of a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
The front compartment of the train replicates the DK2 and DK3 subway car models used in Beijing during the 1960s and 1970s.
The second and fifth compartments recreate the styles of DK11 and DKZ4 subway cars that were in service on Line 1 during the 1980s and 1990s.
The third and fourth compartments in the center of the train feature designs inspired by the 2008 Olympic support line and the intelligent trains of Line 11.
Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Passengers take 'Time-travel Train' of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Passengers take photos of a 1960s-themed subway train of Beijing Subway Line 1, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing capital airport sees 2023 passenger throughput exceed 30 mln
- Beijing issues blue alert for rainstorms
- Beijing insurance institutions receive 27,400 claims for rain-caused damages
- Communication services restored in Beijing's 342 flood-hit villages
- Beijing's Daxing airport records daily high of over 150,000 passenger trips
- Overseas teenagers enjoy beautiful scenery at Summer Palace
- Overseas teenagers embark exciting journey in Beijing
- Beijing accelerates restoration of rain-damaged roads
- Beijing warns of geological disaster risks as thunderstorm looms
- Beijing reports heaviest rainfall in 140 years
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.