Overseas teenagers enjoy beautiful scenery at Summer Palace
Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Over 100 teenagers of Chinese descent from more than 20 countries and regions visited the Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Tuesday.
Overseas teenagers of Chinese descent take photos on a sightseeing boat at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Overseas teenagers of Chinese descent visit the Long Corridor at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Overseas teenagers of Chinese descent visit the Long Corridor at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Overseas teenagers embark exciting journey in Beijing
- Beijing accelerates restoration of rain-damaged roads
- Beijing warns of geological disaster risks as thunderstorm looms
- Beijing reports heaviest rainfall in 140 years
- Beijing lifts red alert for flooding as water level recedes
- Beijing readies shelters, relocates flood victims
- Rescue underway in flood-hit districts of Beijing
- Beijing gears up as rainstorms batter north China
- Beijing issues red alert for heavy rain
- In pics: old-city buildings along Beijing Central Axis
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.