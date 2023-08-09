Overseas teenagers enjoy beautiful scenery at Summer Palace

Ecns.cn) 17:17, August 09, 2023

Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

Over 100 teenagers of Chinese descent from more than 20 countries and regions visited the Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Tuesday.

Overseas teenagers of Chinese descent take photos on a sightseeing boat at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

Overseas teenagers of Chinese descent visit the Long Corridor at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

Overseas teenagers of Chinese descent visit the Long Corridor at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

