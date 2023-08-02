Beijing lifts red alert for flooding as water level recedes

Xinhua) 13:59, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing lifted the red alert for flood on Wednesday morning as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark.

The red alert, in force since 11 a.m. Monday, was lifted at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Beijing hydrological station.

The capital city has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri since the start of the weekend, which had caused 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning.

Hydrological authorities in Beijing have warned of risks and asked the public to stay away from watercourses during the receding period as prolonged immersion has made the levees vulnerable.

