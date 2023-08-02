Chinese vice premier stresses all-out efforts in flood control, emergency response

Xinhua) 13:29, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Tuesday stressed making all-out efforts in carrying out the rescue work and tackling emergencies in the ongoing battle against floods.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while guiding the relief work in Mentougou District of Beijing, calling for restoring normal life and production as early as possible and ensuring the safety of people's lives and properties.

Zhang stressed the need to take all possible measures to send food, drinkable water, medicines and other relief supplies to resettlement sites and ensure the subsistence of the affected residents.

The top priority of the current work is to save people's lives, race against the time to search for the people missing or trapped and minimize casualties, he said.

Greater efforts also need to be made in repairing damaged railways, roads, bridges as well as communications and power facilities, Zhang said.

