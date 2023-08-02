Rescue underway in flood-hit districts of Beijing

Xinhua) 08:14, August 02, 2023

Rescuers transfer an injured villager in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Rescuers transfer an injured villager in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Railway workers remove fallen trees from railway tracks in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Rescuers transfer an injured villager in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Railway workers remove fallen trees from railway tracks in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Railway workers clear railway tracks in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An excavator removes debris and litter from a bridge in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Rescuers transfer an injured villager in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member moves away a tree uprooted in a recent flood in Shangwan Village of Qinglonghu Town, Fangshan District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Staff members move away a tree uprooted in a recent flood in Shangwan Village of Qinglonghu Town, Fangshan District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Villagers clean up silt deposited by a recent flood in Shangwan Village of Qinglonghu Town, Fangshan District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Flood-affected villagers rest at a temporary shelter in Shangwan Village of Qinglonghu Town, Fangshan District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Villagers of Qinglonghu Town have meal at a temporary shelter after being evacuated from flood-hit areas in Fangshan District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)