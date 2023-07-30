China upgrades flood control emergency response level
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday raised emergency responses to flooding to Level III in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong and Henan.
Level-III emergency responses to typhoons and flooding were maintained in Fujian, Jiangxi and Zhejiang.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.
Four more teams will be sent to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Shanxi to assist in local flood prevention efforts, the headquarters said.
Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, heavy rainstorms will hit regions such as Henan, Shandong, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning from Saturday evening to Tuesday, making the country's flood control situation very difficult, according to the headquarters.
