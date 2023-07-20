China activates emergency response to flooding, drought in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

Xinhua) 10:57, July 20, 2023

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday activated a level-IV emergency response to flooding and drought in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

From Thursday to Friday, heavy rains will lash parts of the region, causing the water levels of rivers to rise sharply, the ministry said.

Multiple rivers are expected to see their water levels exceed warning lines, according to the ministry.

It will dispatch two teams to Beijing and Hebei to aid flood prevention work.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)