China activates emergency response for floods in more regions

Xinhua) 13:09, July 14, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control Thursday for parts of the country's northern and northeastern regions.

From Thursday to Saturday, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin, with some areas experiencing thunderstorms, gales, and hail, according to meteorological authorities.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response. The headquarters have so far launched level-IV emergency responses for floods in seven provincial regions.

A work team has also been sent to offer guidance and support in relief work in Heilongjiang.

The local governments should pay close attention to organizing emergency rescue, strengthen weak links concerning geographical disasters, waterlogging, and small reservoirs, and properly resettle and transfer the residents in advance, according to the headquarters.

