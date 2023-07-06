China activates emergency response to flooding

Xinhua) 16:17, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday launched a level-four emergency response to flooding, as heavy rains are expected to hit vast stretches of the country in the coming days.

With downpours forecast to hit parts of southwest China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, northeast China, Hubei Province, Shaanxi Province and other regions between Thursday and Sunday, water levels will likely surpass the warning levels in some rivers in the affected areas, according to the ministry.

The ministry has activated a level-four emergency response to flooding in Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Chongqing and Guizhou.

It also ordered local departments to monitor weather changes, strengthen the forecast of precipitation and water levels in their areas, prepare for flood and mountain torrent prevention, and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level one being the strongest response.

