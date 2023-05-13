China steps up flood prevention work in at-risk reservoirs
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has dispatched six teams to help high-risk reservoirs guard against flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Friday.
Jointly organized by MEM and the Ministry of Water Resources, these teams will provide instruction on flood prevention in Shandong, Hunan, Yunnan, Jiangxi, Hubei and Sichuan.
The teams will help local authorities eliminate potential risks, improve their precipitation monitoring and ramp up their maintenance of reservoirs, MEM said.
China on the same day renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in various areas.
On Thursday, it launched a level-four emergency response to flooding, as heavy rains are expected in southern parts of the country.
